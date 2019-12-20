As the last pieces of the Alaskan Way Viaduct disappear into the pockets of nostalgic Seattleites, developers continue to mine the potential of chicer-than-ever properties along Seattle’s waterfront.

Over the past decade, developers have struck gold along Elliott Bay by replacing storefronts and parking lots with high-end offices and luxury condominium and apartment buildings.

The latest report from the heyday: the unveiling, last week, of the priciest listing on the waterfront.

Those able to rustle up an easy $11 million can join the line for a penthouse in The Emerald, just blocks away from Pike Place Market at 121 Stewart St.

Called Trillion, the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot abode boasts views of the Space Needle and Olympics.

Sticker shocked? The $10.5 million, 4,000-square-foot Marquise penthouse awaits just across the hall.

The two 38th-floor units are named after “their one-of-a-kind floor plans resembling the eponymous gem cuts,” according to a spokesperson.

The 40-story Emerald, from longtime Seattle developer Kevin Daniels, is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

Of The Emerald’s 262 units, 22 are penthouses, fitted out with floor-to-ceiling windows, too many appliances to list and access to a range of spas, gyms and suites (for both humans and four-legged friends).

Penthouses start at $2 million. Lesser residences hover in the $500,000 to $1 million range.

Shelling out for a penthouse, though, may mean residents can budget for savings on bus tickets.

Included in the jaw-dropping penthouse pricing: Teslas on demand.