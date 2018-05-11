DeLille Cellars and Sparkman Cellars will join Teatro ZinZanni at the site, with plans for a new restaurant there slated to be announced in the coming months.

The alcohol will soon flow once more at the former Redhook Brewery in Woodinville, but now wine will be replacing the beer.

DeLille Cellars and Sparkman Cellars said Thursday they are moving their Woodinville operations to the former brewery site across Northeast 145th Street from Chateau Ste. Michelle, in the heart of the city’s winery district.

Both wineries will house their production facilities, tasting rooms and event spaces there, and close their current locations spread out over four properties in Woodinville over the next six to 12 months.

Last year, Redhook vacated the property after 23 years to focus on its brewpub in Seattle’s Capitol Hill. The property was then sold in January to a real-estate holding company for $24.5 million.

DeLille and Sparkman will be neighbors with Teatro ZinZanni, which last month announced it would be moving its dinner-show-circus spectacle to the former brewery.

The three companies will each take roughly one-third of the main building on the 20-acre site, and Teatro’s performance theater will likely be set up in an open area south of the building. The property owners also plan to announce plans in the coming months for a new restaurant at the former Forecasters Pub there.

DeLille, the third-oldest winery in Woodinville at 26 years old, will have 30,000 square feet of space plus a three-story retail area featuring a rooftop spot to hang out and drink wine, which will replace the large beer “tank farm” on site now. The winery, which produces 28,500 cases a year, will keep its two locations in other parts of town open until it’s ready to move in late winter 2019.

Sparkman is also keeping its two Woodinville locations open until its move into a 30,000-square-foot space of its own, which is scheduled for this fall. It expects to have an expanded production facility and large event hall with vaulted ceilings, in addition to a new tasting room. Launched in 2004, it produces 12,000 cases of wine annually and distributes across the country.