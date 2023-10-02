More than 100,000 new homes in Seattle, 35,0000 in Bellevue. Another 11,000 in Federal Way.

That’s the level of development King County communities need to accommodate over the next 20 years as the region continues to grow, according to estimates recently approved by the Metropolitan King County Council that will set the stage for growth in the region. Nearly every corner of the county needs thousands of new houses, condos and apartments.

The figures rely on state projections and reflect the number of housing units each city should plan for by 2044. They underscore that the housing shortage stretches far beyond Seattle, from Bothell to SeaTac and Kent to North Bend and beyond.

But the region needs more than just high-cost market-rate housing to address the shortage.

More than a third of the 309,000 new homes needed across King County in the next 20 years need to be affordable to people making 30% of area median income or less, just $37,000 for a family of three.

Private developers rarely, if ever, build homes affordable at that level without government subsidy, so that need presents a stark funding challenge for local governments.

Seattle will need 112,000 total new homes over the next 20 years, including 44,000 for people making less than 30% of area median income, according to the projections. If voters approve a levy on the ballot this fall, the city expects to spend $707 million over seven years to help fund just 2,900 new affordable apartments and improvements to 600 existing apartments. And some of those developments are likely to also rely on other funding to cover the full cost.

The level of housing growth in the projections is what’s needed “to try to turn the ship all the way in the right direction,” said Metropolitan King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, chair of the county’s Affordable Housing Committee.

The committee includes elected officials, nonprofits, developers and others from around the region who generated the housing need figures for each city based on population, housing and job projections.

The state doesn’t require cities to actually guarantee that developers build the number of new homes needed in a given area, but the projections are meant to push local officials to change zoning and other regulations to allow for the number of homes government planners believe the region needs. City governments will now work on their own plans for growth. This is the first year the county planning process has included specific targets by affordability level for each city, Balducci said.

In SeaTac, new apartment buildings have sprouted up, some with affordable homes on-site, but more are needed, said Mayor Jake Simpson.

Between 2008 and 2019, SeaTac added about 400 housing units, a 4% increase in the housing stock, according to county data. Over the next 20 years, the small city south of Seattle is expected to make room for another 5,900 homes across all incomes.

“The vast majority of folks in the city are looking for more affordable housing,” Simpson said. “A lot of the folks who live here work at the airport or they’re Uber and Lyft drivers, or they have multi-generational households, and this should be a place that they should be able to afford to live.”

Bothell is projected to need 5,800 units, or about 290 homes per year, 160 of those for people with the lowest incomes.

“The reason that we have such an acute need is because historically most of the cities around here have only allowed housing the most wealthy people can afford,” said Mayor Mason Thompson.

Some cities around the region have resisted or temporarily blocked new development and homeless shelters. Others have upzoned and loosened regulations to attract housing development. Many are working on plans to encourage more “missing middle” housing like duplexes and triplexes.

But without significant state or federal funding, building enough subsidized housing will be especially difficult for small cities.

“There’s no way a city of Kenmore’s size is going to be able to build 1,500 or 1,600 [homes affordable to those making less than 30% of area median income] on our own, but it is something to work toward,” said Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig, referring to the expected need for his city of about 23,000 people.

Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully is “not at all troubled” by his city’s 13,000-home goal.

The city of 60,000 added about 2,000 new units, a 9% increase in the housing stock, between 2008 and 2019. More units have sprouted up in the last several years, as the city upzoned near Sound Transit stations expected to open next year.

But adding thousands of new apartments for people with the lowest incomes will be “very challenging,” Scully said.

Suburbs and small cities are looking to the state and federal government for funding help. How much help may arrive remains hazy.

In the meantime, Seattle is asking voters to approve a $970 million housing levy in November. Other cities could someday pursue a large regional tax measure for affordable housing, but no details are on the table yet, Balducci said.

The 2044 housing projections “lay bare” the need for more types of housing, said Herbig, the Kenmore mayor. “I think that is something people need to really come to grips with and start planning for because for the last 50 years we have not been doing that.”