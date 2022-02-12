A mid-century modern home in Shoreline — designed by architect Ralph Anderson, and offering panoramic views of Puget Sound and Washington’s Olympic mountains — is for sale for $2.1 million.

Anderson, known for his modern designs and strong preservationism, helped restore Seattle’s Pike Place Market district and Pioneer Square neighborhood. His devotion to “sustainable beauty” can be seen in the home, which spans 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms and baths in the Innis Arden neighborhood.

“This mid-century home represents a case study in synergy between structure and site, expertly juxtaposing dramatic ceiling heights, organic contours, and stained wood elements with surrounding natural beauty,” according to the official property listing.

An offer is pending after less than two weeks on the market, according to realtor.com.

The home makes liberal use of lustered Mica stone, terrazzo tile and clear vertical grain fir framing throughout. A large stone hearth divides the living room and the kitchen. The kitchen faces a glass wall that opens to the back patio.

Decks wrap around the backside of the house to offer incredible, unobstructed water and mountain views. Sitting on an oversized lot of nearly an acre, the home features mature landscaping.

Jay Kipp of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.