In recent years Seattle was a standout among major U.S. cities for its soaring home prices.

Now, it’s an exception for home prices that are standing still.

The metro area’s median home price in April was unchanged from 12 months earlier — the only one of 20 markets where prices did not rise, according to the latest S & P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data.

While the cooling of torrid home-price increases is a nationwide phenomenon, the shift in Seattle is different.

“Year-over-year price gains remain positive in most cities, though at diminishing rates of change. Seattle is a notable exception, where the year-over-year change has decreased from 13.1% in April 2018 to 0.0% in April 2019,” said Philip Murphy, managing director at S & P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement.

In March, Seattle’s 12-month change had been 1.6%.

Nationally, home-price gains slowed for the 13th straight month in April, evidence that weaker demand is keeping prices in check even as mortgage rates fall.

The 20-city home price index rose 2.5% in April from a year earlier, down slightly from an annual gain of 2.6% in March. That’s the smallest increase in nearly seven years.

Sales of existing homes fell last year as mortgage rates climbed to 5%, but sales appear to have leveled off this year. Borrowing costs have fallen back below 4%, which has enabled more would-be buyers to afford homes. Prices are now increasing more slowly than wages, which also lifts affordability.

The hottest home markets remain in the Sunbelt.

Las Vegas experienced a 7.1% year-over-year price increase, followed by Phoenix with a 6.0% increase, and Tampa with a 5.6% increase, according to S & P.

Nine of the 20 cities reported greater price increases in the year ending April 2019 than in the year ending March 2019.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.