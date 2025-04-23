Curb appeal and professional staging may not cut it to draw in the right homebuyer in today’s sluggish housing market. As weary buyers struggle with high costs, sellers are looking for other ways to sweeten the pot.

Some are offering cash back to buyers to help them cover repairs or access a lower mortgage rate to make their monthly payments more affordable. These perks are a way to help sellers close the deal when their house fails to draw the bidding wars that have become less common in recent years.

The Seattle-based brokerage Redfin reported Monday that 71% of Seattle-area home sellers offered concessions in the first three months of the year. The results are based on sales in which a Redfin agent represented the buyer.

Concessions can range from a free washer and dryer to a hefty payment to help the buyer secure a lower mortgage rate. The data does not include cases when a seller simply dropped the price of their home.

Seattle had the highest share of sellers offering concessions among the two dozen metro areas Redfin analyzed. Seattle’s rate nearly doubled from the same period a year ago.

Portland saw the second highest share of concessions at 64%, but seller concessions were far less common in New York and San Francisco. Nationally, about 44% of sellers gave concessions.

Even as more people list their homes for sale, demand is slipping as home shoppers worry about volatility in the broader economy, said Chen Zhao, head of economic research at Redfin. That means “the market is increasingly favoring buyers.”

“Buyers have more choice and they have more power right now,” Zhao said. “And when that’s the case, buyers are empowered to ask for concessions.”

Redfin’s data is limited. The company is just one brokerage among many in the Seattle area, and market dynamics can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood or house to house. Some Seattle properties are lingering on the market while others draw multiple offers.

Even so, other agents have noticed a similar trend.

In deals where Renton Windermere broker Heather Maddox represented either the buyer or the seller, she noticed seller concessions roughly double from early last year to the same time frame this year. About 35% of buyers she represented this year received a concession, and 44% of sellers she represented gave one to the buyer.

Most common was offering the buyer a credit of as much as 3% of the home’s sale price to help the buyer secure a lower mortgage rate for the first years of their mortgage, a process known as a mortgage buy-down.

For example, a buyer may secure a 6.5% mortgage rate from their lender, but a financial credit from the seller could allow them to reduce that rate temporarily, to 4.5% in the first year of the loan and 5.5% in the second year before returning to the higher rate. In the meantime, buyers hope rates will dip so they can refinance to a lower rate and lower their monthly payments.

Home shoppers are “sick of waiting for the rates to come down to where they used to be” and instead jumping back in the home search, Maddox said. “But in order to kind of combat the rates … they’re asking for a concession from the seller.”

She noticed the same trend in 2023, when mortgage rates reached close to 8%. Rates are currently hovering just below 7%.

Seller credits and other offerings are more common for condos and townhomes than detached single-family homes unless the home has been lingering a while without a buyer, Seattle Redfin agent Stephanie Kastner said in the report.

High HOA fees can dampen buyers’ interest in condos, and townhome developers may look to keep a sale price high while offering a buyer a financial break in some other way, Kastner said. “They’re willing to pay buyers’ closing costs and maybe provide a free washer-dryer if it means they don’t have to drop the listing price.”

Other sellers are more open to dropping the list price or accepting a lower offer. Nearly half of King County homes sold below their list price in February, the latest data available, according to Zillow.

Seattle Compass agent Jessie Culbert Boucher represented three sellers who accepted offers last week, all a bit below their list prices. One of the homes had been on the market just three days. Sellers “chose to take the bird in the hand,” she said.

Those dynamics could continue throughout the year.

Chaos at the national level is adding to economic uncertainty in the local housing market, where many would-be homebuyers look to their stock portfolio to fund their down payments, Maddox said. Financial markets have been volatile in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Buyers’ “confidence level is sometimes dictated by what the stock market is doing, and when it’s going up and down on a daily basis, they are trying to quickly adjust.”

And even price cuts and concessions aren’t enough to make homeownership possible for many people in the region.

“We need more housing inventory,” Culbert Boucher said. “Affordability is still a significant challenge.”