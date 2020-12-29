Seattle home sales continue to show signs of defying the usual fall slowdown, even months into the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle-area home prices in October shot up faster than in any other city in the country except Phoenix, according to new data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. The index reports a three-month rolling average of home prices.

October was the ninth consecutive month Seattle prices grew second-fastest in the country. Seattle prices grew 11.7% year-over-year, behind Phoenix at 12.7%.

The price spikes match a national trend. Nationally, home prices rose 8.4% in October, more than in the previous month, despite the pandemic.

While much remains unknown about the full economic fallout from the coronavirus, continued growth in housing prices is “consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” said S&P managing director Craig Lazzara in a statement.

Because the index lags by two months, it can’t fully explain the current state of the market, but other measures have shown a similar trend. Instead of the market’s usual fall cool-down, Seattle-area home shoppers have continued searching for houses in recent months. Local real estate agents say buyers are driven by low interest rates and a desire for more space.

Advertising

Low rates, short supply and other trends driving price increases could last months, said Zillow economist Matthew Speakman.

“These factors appear likely to remain in place in the near term, and an incrementally improving economy should encourage more buyers to enter the market,” Speakman said in a statement. “Taken together, this torrid pace of home price appreciation appears primed to continue well into 2021.”

In the last year, home prices have grown faster in Seattle than in other West Coast cities such as Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. After Phoenix and Seattle, San Diego ranked third for price increases in October, with an 11.6% rise.

Homes of all kinds are getting more expensive in the Seattle area, according to the data.

The index tracks three types of houses: those under $477,799, those over $716,138 and those in between. The cost of more affordable homes has grown the quickest.

In October, home prices for the most-affordable homes and midpriced homes jumped by roughly 13% from last year, compared with 11% for the most expensive houses.