There’s a 2 in 3 chance that a house in King County now costs more than half a million dollars.

Home prices climbed more than 10 percent in every county within the Puget Sound region last month, led by especially big gains in the city of Seattle.

The median price of a single-family home in Seattle grew 17.6 percent from a year prior, the biggest increase in 19 months, according to monthly home sales data, released Monday.

The typical Seattle house sold for $735,000. That’s nearly double the cost from when prices bottomed out six years ago, and up 55 percent from the previous bubble peak a decade ago.

Home prices were up 27 percent from a year ago in Sodo/Beacon Hill, 21 percent in southeast Seattle and 20 percent in the area that stretches from Ballard to Greenwood.

The suburbs were only slightly less hot, with big jumps in prices from the Eastside to Tacoma to Snohomish. West Bellevue hit a new record price of $2.6 million for the median house, up 30 percent in just a year.

Overall, two-thirds of homes across King County have sold for more than half a million dollars so far this year, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Two years ago, less than half of homes topped $500,000

Across the metro area, prices here have been rising faster than anywhere else in the country for a full year.

The shortage of homes for sale continues, though inventory looks a little better this month. The number of new listings in King County jumped at the highest rate in more than a year. Still, they were getting snatched up quickly: The total number of homes on the market fell 13.4 percent from a year ago, still an improvement from the bigger year-over-year drops the region has become accustomed to.

Looking across the county, the median house sold for $630,000 in October, up 14.6 percent from a year prior. The only region that saw prices drop was the small Skyway area.

Buyers looking for something cheaper — a condo, or a house further out — aren’t faring much better.

King County condo prices grew 18.1 percent from a year ago, with the typical condo selling for $378,000.

Snohomish County’s median single-family home cost $440,000, an increase of 13.8 percent in a year.

Pierce County homes grew 12.5 percent to $315,000, and Kitsap County increased 10.3 percent to $324,000.

In all four local counties, prices remain down a bit from their all-time records reached in the spring and summer, which is a normal seasonal pattern.

For home buyers looking for a somewhat less-depressing spin, there’s this: October’s home price increase was a bit slower than in some prior Octobers. That snaps a three-month streak in which King County had its hottest-ever September, hottest-ever August and hottest-ever July.