Through most of the 2010s, Seattle ranked among the top cities for real-estate investment in the annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report. The metro area was usually in the top 10 markets, as was the case last year.

No more. The 2021 Emerging Trends ranks Seattle No. 34 in overall real-estate prospects for investors and developers.

At the top of the latest rankings are Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Tacoma ranked 47th.

Produced by PwC and the Urban Land Institute, Emerging Trends is the gold standard for the industry. It’s based on interviews with 1,350 individuals in real estate, as well as more than 1,600 survey respondents. They range from owners and developers to lenders and investors.

Seattle, along with Portland (No. 66 overall for 2021), was still listed among the favorite boomtowns, “attracting far more of their share of smart young workers,” says the report. Most of these boomtowns are recovering from the pandemic. Seattle is still considered a magnet “18-hour city,” with attractive amenities and population growth.

“Seattle benefits by not being a megacity,” one commenter said. “It is a midsized city with some big-city attributes, such as sports teams, food and arts, and access to outdoors.” This helped the long-term attractiveness remain strong. The outlook for the post-pandemic of Seattle’s “sizzling” downtown remains strong.

Yet Seattle’s 2021 appeal was hurt by the bad air quality because of this past summer’s wildfires. The outlook for investment was also dampened by the extent of protests.

Another respondent said, “In general, we would favor the Eastside of Seattle where employees live rather than the (central business district).”

To be fair, thousands of employees live in downtown Seattle as well. But the core faces a near-term challenge. The latest tally by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows that in the central business district alone, 140 retail, dining, cultural and service establishments closed since the pandemic hit.

The DSA also backs up the downbeat picture from Emerging Trends. With only 1.3 million square feet in new leases so far in 2020, downtown is on track to have the worst year for office leasing since at least 2000 (as far back as the records go).