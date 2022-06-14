Seattle-based Redfin will lay off 8% of its employees as the housing market cools off and its stock price tanks.

CEO Glenn Kelman announced the layoffs Tuesday, telling employees and posting on the company’s blog, “With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work for our agents and support staff, and fewer sales leaves us with less money for headquarters projects.”

The company will lay off about 470 employees by the end of the month, according to an SEC filing. Including employees at RentPath and Bay Equity, two companies Redfin acquired, the layoffs amount to about 6% of the workforce, according to Kelman.

Redfin’s share price has dropped from about $39 at the start of the year to $8.55 this week. Shares hit a high of nearly $97 last February.

The company lost about $110 million last year, up from $18.5 million the year before, according to SEC filings.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the employees losing work are located in Seattle.

Like other real estate companies, the online listing site and real estate brokerage saw an explosion in demand as the housing market took off in 2020. Now, fewer people are buying homes and mortgage rates are on the rise.

Another brokerage, New York-based Compass, also announced cuts Tuesday. Compass said in an SEC filing it plans to lay off 10% of its workforce and shut down its title and escrow software company. Compass has 11 offices in the Seattle area.

Kelman told employees the layoffs were “the result of shortfalls in Redfin’s revenues, not in the people being let go,” but also noted a company “shift toward performance and profits.”

Redfin plans to spend less on engineers, analytics and user research, Kelman wrote. It’s time, he wrote, for “Fewer projects. Smaller teams. Shorter documents. Less analysis. Keep it simple.”

“When we were turning away tens of thousands of customers in 2020 and 2021, we had to hire a thousand employees a month to catch up, requiring berserk levels of recruiting, training and licensing,” Kelman wrote. “There’s no avoiding that those groups will be hardest hit today.”