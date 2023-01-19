While the Seattle-area housing market cooled in 2022, luxury buyers spent millions of dollars on homes with waterfront views, expansive wine cellars and ample room to store their yachts.

These transactions stood in contrast to the broader housing market, where home shoppers who felt the shock of rising interest rates stayed on the sidelines.

“Interest rates do not affect this type of buyer,” said Compass agent Tere Foster, who listed two of the five most expensive homes that sold last year. “These deals are cash.”

Foster listed a 9,450-square-foot, five-bedroom home in Medina that sold for $23 million in August — the highest-priced single-family home sale of 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

The report also offered a broader perspective: While 2022 home prices across the Seattle area were higher than in 2021, there were signs of a slowing market.

The number of single-family home and condo sales across 26 Western Washington counties in 2022 was the lowest level since 2014, according to the listing service.

For the typical buyer, interest rates were a factor. Rising rates “drastically cut into the number of contract signings to buy a home” last year, National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a recent report.

Priciest sales of 2022

All five of the most expensive individual single-family homes sold last year were perched along Lake Washington, according to Zillow and Redfin.

In Yarrow Point, two homes next door to one another sold for $18 million and $15.3 million.

The $18 million price tag was for a six-bedroom home with seven fireplaces, a private dock and 115 feet of waterfront sold to an LLC. The buyer was a “local family that had some specific large needs,” said Compass agent Haleh Clapp, who represented both the buyer and seller.

Even as the broader housing market softens, there’s a slim supply of luxury properties, said Clapp, who declined to share more details about the buyer’s identity.

A five-bedroom home in Medina with views of the Seattle skyline traded hands for nearly $17.8 million. (The sale included two parcels.)

The buyer was Guanjiang Wu, according to county property records. Forbes lists Wu as the co-founder of a Chinese vaccine manufacturer. The buyer’s agent did not return a request for comment.

In Kirkland, a $15.4 million sale marked “by far, the highest [price] in Kirkland ever,” said Coldwell Banker Bain listing agent Darius Cincys. Among the selling points: a 150-foot dock to accommodate “a fairly substantial yacht” that couldn’t be built today under city rules, Cincys said.

According to county property records, the Kirkland home was sold to Hadi Mirzai. Media reports and a company website list Mirzai as the owner of a local galvanizing company. The buyer’s agent did not return a call seeking comment.

Most luxury homebuyers are locals, not out-of-town investors, Foster said. “The money is here.”

One other outlier made a splash in the market in 2022: The estate of Paul Allen sold a group of eight properties with several homes for $67.1 million, significantly lower than the properties’ assessed value, according to county records. The properties sold to a newly formed entity called MIE Holdings.

Despite the high numbers, this year’s top sales of individual homes fell short of last year’s most expensive recorded sale at $30.75 million, and all went for less than their list prices.

Even as interest rates are rarely a factor in luxury home sales, the stock market and specter of a recession can shake even the wealthiest.

“There are still always people buying and selling,” Cincys said, “but it appears we’ve lost the sense of urgency because a lot of people want to weather the storm and see how things play out before they make any massive purchases.”

Home prices up from 2021, but market cooling

For the rest of us, owning a home didn’t feel much more affordable in 2022 despite a cooling market.

The median price of a single-family home hit $900,000 in King County last year, up about 9% from 2021, according to the NWMLS report.

Homes sold for a median $765,000 in Snohomish County (up 12.5%), $551,000 in Pierce County (up nearly 10%) and $539,711 in Kitsap (up 9%).

Of the 26 counties the NWMLS tracks, prices rose everywhere except Ferry County.

The million-dollar home is becoming common. Last year in King County, nearly 36% of single-family home and condo sales were for $1 million or more. Half of all those $1 million-plus sales were on the Eastside. A third were in Seattle.

Just 8% of King County sales were for less than half a million dollars.

King County buyers who bought in May paid the highest price: a median of $998,888, while buyers who bought in January paid a median of $775,000.

All that said, year-end data encompasses both the hot market the region saw last spring and the chillier market of the summer and fall, after interest rates began to climb. Seattle is now among the fastest-cooling markets in the U.S., and some expect local home prices could fall 10% this year.

As interest rates deter some home shoppers, fewer buyers are competing. About 27% fewer homes sold in King County in 2022 than in 2021.

That was especially true later in the year, as the market cooled.

A measure known as months of inventory compares home listings and sales to estimate how long it would take to sell all the homes for sale at current demand. In 2021, that number stood at two weeks or less across the counties surrounding Seattle.

That was still the case in the early months of last year. But as interest rates crossed 5% in April, demand began to fade.

By the end of the year, that figure had averaged about five weeks in 2022, a sign of the new — slower — market that has arrived.