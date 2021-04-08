As an economic downturn and work-from-home policies gripped the Seattle area last year, a rare trend emerged: Seattle rents were going down. Now, with reopenings and widespread vaccinations in sight, rents are ticking back up.

A deeper look at the numbers shows that even as Seattle rents dropped during the pandemic, rents in the suburbs and outlying areas were going up. Inside the city, the steepest drops were among the most expensive apartments in neighborhoods like South Lake Union and downtown.

Is the latest increase in rents a trend? And will it continue? On KUOW Tuesday, Seattle Times real estate reporter Heidi Groover shared more about what the numbers show. Listen to the discussion on KUOW, or read the transcript, here.