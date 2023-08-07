A meager supply of homes for sale is squeezing Seattle-area home shoppers already contending with high prices and elevated mortgage rates.

Across the Puget Sound region, fewer homes hit the market for sale last month than in any July in recent memory, boxing out buyers already struggling with high costs.

About 2,200 detached single-family houses and town homes were newly listed for sale in King County, 1,000 fewer than during the same month last year and the lowest number in July since at least 2017, according to July data released Monday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

The number of new condo listings in King County dropped 19% from last year. Similar shortages are playing out in Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties.

That leaves home shoppers and their agents “out there every single day scouring for these homes,” said John Manning, a RE/MAX broker in Ballard.

“If one home pops up every three weeks, it’s very hard to stay excited and focused,” Manning said. “I suspect that when the summer came, a lot of folks just sort of threw their hands up and said, ‘Ah, we’ll just wait until there’s more to consider.’ ”

The number of homes for sale is limited in part by how willing homeowners are to part with their houses, town homes and condos. For those sitting on low rates from the last few years, that’s a tall ask.

A recent national Zillow survey of about 1,800 homeowners found that the vast majority had mortgage rates below 5% and nearly a third had rates below 3%, meaning they would likely finance any new home at a rate higher than the one they have now. The result: Those who can put off moving are likely to.

Higher mortgage rates drive up the monthly costs of buying a home, even as prices flatten or dip.

Mortgage rates have climbed sharply in the last two years and Seattle-area home prices have not declined enough to offset higher rates, which are adding hundreds of dollars a month to mortgage payments. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage was 6.8% at the end of July, compared to 5.3% a year earlier and 2.8% in July 2021.

“We’re seeing buyers wanting to compete but not able to,” Manning said. “The desire is still there. The purchasing power is not.”

Home prices were flat or down slightly in counties across the region in July compared with a year ago. The median King County home sold for $897,500, up about 1% from July 2022. The median Snohomish County home sold for $751,250, down 2%. The median Pierce County home sold for $541,000, down 6%. The median Kitsap County home sold for $544,975, up 1%. (Median means half of homes sold for more and half for less.)

Within King County, prices are up in some areas and down in others. The median single-family home in Seattle sold for $899,950, down 6%, while the median Eastside home sold for $1.5 million, up 6%.

That’s a contrast from late last year, when Eastside home prices dropped after climbing dramatically earlier in the pandemic.

The Eastside jump is being driven by rising home prices in Kirkland, West Bellevue and Redmond. “With the expectation of all future growth at [Amazon] coming on the Eastside, as well as light rail which — although delayed until 2025 — will be a significant benefit to many Eastside residents, I am actually not at all surprised by this,” Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner said in an email.

Prices also climbed 6% in southwest King County, an area that includes Federal Way, Des Moines and Burien.

The growth reflects the ongoing trend that the pandemic “resurrected demand for ex-urban and suburban markets,” Gardner said.

Even with demand in some corners, fewer people are buying homes all over the region.

The number of homes that went pending in July was down 4% in Seattle, 6% on the Eastside and 13% countywide, a reflection of tight inventory and, in some cases, hesitation from buyers.

Manning recently listed a four-bedroom home in Kirkland. More than 100 groups of would-be buyers visited the home, but in the end the house drew just three offers, only two of them viable. Manning said buyers are fearful of ending up in bidding wars.

To stay in the game, some home shoppers are turning to down payment assistance and government-backed loans as their budgets become more difficult.

“Affordability is being challenged but is not lost,” Frank Leach, owner of a RE/MAX office in Silverdale, said in a news release from the listing service. “More and more buyers are reaching out to use many of these underutilized programs.”