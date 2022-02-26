Local concrete companies and the union representing striking mixer drivers met for a 12-hour mediation session this week and once again failed to reach a deal to end the three-month work stoppage that has slowed construction projects in and around Seattle.

In terse statements Thursday and Friday, the two sides revealed more details of their competing offers than they have so far. Wage increases remain the primary sticking point, and the two sides appear far apart.

Mixer drivers have called for higher pay as the building industry booms and costs of living in the Seattle area skyrocket. Their employers say they’ve offered generous wage increases. Neither side has released full details of their competing offers.

The top hourly pay rate for drivers today is about $37 an hour, according to the union. Drivers make more on taxpayer-funded job sites. The wage on a King County project starting today would be $69.95 an hour, including wages and benefits, according to the Washington Department of Labor & Industries.

The companies previously said they offered a wage bump of 17.6%, about $2.20 per hour each year of the three-year deal.

This week, the companies upped that to an 18% increase. According to the union, the new offer added 15 cents in wages over three years.

Advertising

The union offered a one-year deal with a 10.6% wage increase, as well as an unspecified ratification bonus that would have cost the six firms “more than $1.5 million,” which was “obviously unacceptable,” the companies said.

According to Teamsters Local 174, the union’s proposal was a “good-faith offer” that did not include an improved retiree medical plan the companies have objected to. That offer would have “put workers back in trucks immediately while negotiations continue on a full-term contract,” the union said.

The union said its members would continue to strike. “Clearly, these employers are not willing to accept anything other than complete domination of the hardworking men and women who do the work and earn them their fortunes,” Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks said in a statement.

The companies said in a statement they “maintain their commitment to the mediation process.”