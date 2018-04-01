The business week ahead
TODAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March. … The Commerce Department reports on February construction spending.
TUESDAY: Automakers release U.S. vehicle-sales data for March.
WEDNESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for March. … The Commerce Department reports on February factory orders.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-sale data for March, fresh off yet another record-breaking month for home prices in Seattle and the Eastside. … The Commerce Department releases international trade data for February.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports March employment data. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer-credit data for February.
