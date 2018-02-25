The business week ahead

TODAY: Mobile World Congress, the wireless industry’s biggest conference, kicks off in Barcelona, Spain. More than 100,000 people are set to see the latest smartphones, artificial intelligence devices and autonomous drones exhibited by about 2,300 companies at the four-day event. … The Commerce Department reports on new home sales for January.

TUESDAY: The Supreme Court hears arguments from Microsoft and the Justice Department in a case involving US. prosecutors’ access to emails held by Microsoft in an overseas data server. … Case-Shiller releases its monthly home price index, with the Seattle region having led the country in price growth for the last 15 months in a row. … New Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his first semiannual monetary policy report to Congress, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee. He’ll make a similar report to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. … The Commerce Department reports on January durable goods. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for February

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports its second estimate for the country’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for January

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports January data on construction spending, and on personal income and spending. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for February.

FRIDAY: Automakers report U.S. vehicle sales data for February.