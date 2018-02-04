The business week ahead
TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases home-sales data for January, kicking off 2018 after a record year for real-estate prices in 2017. … In Renton, Boeing will roll out the first 737 MAX 7, the third and smallest model in its new single-aisle MAX jet family. In the days ahead, the plane will enter its flight test phase. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for January
TUESDAY: Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set for a test flight of its Falcon Heavy. The rocket’s cargo will be a red Tesla Roadster belonging to Musk. … The Commerce Department reports international trade data for December. … The Labor Department releases its December survey of job openings and labor turnover.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December.
