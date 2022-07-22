A long-troubled downtown construction site will sit quiet once again — at least for now.

Canadian developer Bosa said Friday it is pausing work on the Civic Square project across the street from Seattle City Hall because of rising construction costs and uncertainties in the broader construction market. The developer said it made the decision “after completing additional due diligence and weighing current construction market conditions.”

“Volatility in the construction market, as well as commodity and construction price escalations and the great uncertainty they create, continue to be a concern,” the company said in a statement.

Bosa left open the possibility of resuming work on the site but didn’t provide details on when that might happen.

“We expect these factors will normalize however timing is unclear,” the statement said. “Although we are pausing the project, we strongly believe in Seattle’s market and growth and will continue to keep a close eye on market conditions. We look forward to the time when we can begin pursuing this project again.”

The site, at 339 Cherry St., has been mired in delays and strange political scandal since the city tore down its old Public Safety Building on the lot in 2005.

A 2007 plan for a high-rise and “Civic Square” plaza stalled during the Great Recession. In 2015, developer Triad was caught up in allegations that a company executive tried to shake down a Seattle City Council candidate. Eventually, Triad tried to transfer the site to another developer, but that plan fell through.

In 2017, the City Council signed off on a new deal with Bosa. The developer agreed to pay $16 million for the land and at least $5.7 million in affordable housing fees and to include a public plaza.

Bosa began work at the site this spring. Its latest plans included a 57-story condo tower, retail space and the public plaza.