With thousands of renters still awaiting help and federal funds running out, King County will soon stop accepting new applications for pandemic rent assistance.

Renters will no longer be able to apply for county help after Feb. 28 because the county has already received more applications than it can fund with the money available, the Department of Community and Human Services announced Monday.

If the federal or state government steps in with new money, officials could reopen the system. “Given what we know now, that seems unlikely,” department director Leo Flor said in a statement.

Tapping into a flood of federal stimulus dollars, local governments across the country set up pandemic rent-assistance programs to support renters and landlords who fell behind. Since 2020, King County has distributed more than $200 million, an unprecedented level of rent aid.

But for months, county officials have warned even that would fall short of the need.

In 2020, the county provided $37.6 million to about 9,000 households through a lottery program. More than 25,000 landlords and tenants had applied for help. And since the second iteration of the program began last summer, nearly 46,000 households have applied. Of those, the county has held off on processing nearly 11,000 applications because it was unsure it would have the funds necessary.

Advertising

Recently, the state said it would provide King County with another $66.5 million. That is likely to serve roughly half of those still waiting. The county has paid an average of $11,300 to landlords on behalf of each household.

Beyond pandemic job losses, the virus worsened a preexisting crisis in a city where renters on fixed incomes already struggled to afford the rent.

“More than 4,000 households a year were routinely evicted in King County before the pandemic,” Flor said, “and we know the end of rent assistance funds does not end households losing their home because of their inability to pay their rent.”

Across the Seattle area, including Bellevue and Tacoma, an estimated 124,400 households — or 13% of renters — are behind on rent, according to an early January census survey. The effects are disproportionate. Renters of color are more likely to report being behind on rent than white tenants.

Washington and most cities have ended their bans on evictions for nonpayment of rent. Seattle’s moratorium will end this month, but other protections will remain in place for tenants who face eviction and go to court. Seattle tenants will have a defense in court against rent-related evictions for six months after the city moratorium expires.

This story will be updated.