Many people don’t realize there are renovation loans that can help pay for your housing upgrades.

Whether you need a new roof or your kitchen is outdated, there is a mortgage that’s right for your fixer-upper. Here are your options and what you should know about each one.

Government-backed loans

One of the best-known loans for home improvements, Fannie Mae’s HomeStyle Renovation loan, allows borrowers to either buy a place that needs repairs or refinance their existing home loan to pay for improvements.

The HomeStyle loan is available from any Fannie Mae-approved lender, but there are requirements:

• For a primary residence, you must have a credit score of at least 620.

• You have to make a down payment of at least 5 percent of the purchase price of the home.

• A certified contractor must prepare and submit a cost estimate and details of the work to be done.

One advantage of a HomeStyle loan is that it’s just one loan; you don’t have to take out a loan for the mortgage and then another loan for home repairs. One loan reduces paperwork and closing costs.

Keep in mind that the money for the home improvements goes into a separate escrow account that’s used to pay the contractor directly. You don’t have access to those funds like you do with a home-equity loan or a cash-out refinance.

“The nuance with the HomeStyle loan is that there’s a little less freedom for the customer because the funds are held in an escrow account,” says Eric Wilson, director of operations at Better Mortgage.

The Federal Housing Administration offers a home-renovation loan called a 203(k). There’s typically a lower credit-score requirement for this loan than there is for a HomeStyle loan, and a lower minimum down payment of 3.5 percent.

There are two types of FHA 203(k) loans: limited (formerly called streamline) and standard.

• A limited FHA 203(k) loan is designed for cosmetic improvements and is capped at $35,000.

• A standard FHA 203(k) loan can be used for extensive remodeling, but it requires you to hire a qualified 203(k) consultant to oversee every step of the work.

There’s security in having the consultant. Most people doing a major home-improvement project hire a contractor on their own, notes Stuart Blend, regional sales manager for Planet Home Lending. But with a standard 203(k) loan, the consultant is your project manager, assessing the cost, the plans and overseeing the work.

“When you take out that loan, that money rests with the lender. We’re holding those funds in escrow, and we’re making sure everything is done the way it’s supposed to be done,” Blend says.

Private loans

Another way to finance your home renovation is by taking out a home-equity loan, also known as a second mortgage. This is a one-time loan, so it’s not subject to fluctuating interest rates, and monthly payments remain the same for the loan term.

A similar loan is the home equity line of credit, or HELOC. It has a revolving balance and might be best for someone who has several large payments due over time, like with a big home-improvement project.

With either option, you’re pledging your home as collateral, meaning if you don’t make your payments, the lender will end up owning your house. Alternatively, you can take out an unsecured personal loan to avoid putting up your home as collateral.

But HomeStyle and FHA 203(k) loans have some advantages over home equity loans.

“The loan amount with either of these is based on the completed value and not the present value. A home-equity loan is based on the current value,” says Gregg Harris, president of LenderCity Home Loans, a division of BBMC/Bridgeview Bank Group.

A cash-out refi allows homeowners to refinance their mortgage. This mortgage will be for a higher amount than the first one, and the homeowner gets the difference in cash.

Like home-equity loans and HELOCs, cash-out mortgages require homeowners to use their home as collateral. But if you’ve got a considerable amount of equity in your home, you might be able to find lower interest rates.

You’ll need at least 20 percent equity in your home to qualify for cash-out refinancing, and the total loan amount is limited to the available equity in your home.

Credit score requirements vary per loan amount and value of your home, but generally start at 640.

How do you choose the best loan?

“It really comes down to credit and eligibility,” Harris says.

An FHA 203(k) might be best for a borrower with so-so credit and little money to pay down since borrowers can get a mortgage with only 3.5 percent down.

Consider how much you want to borrow and what it is you want to change. It can be hard to calculate the best home-renovation mortgage for your needs, so work with a lender who has extensive knowledge of the different loans, advises Laurie Souza, national business-development manager at Mortgage Network in the Boston area.

“Make sure you’re working with a lender that is well versed with the details of the program,” she says.