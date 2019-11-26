Home prices in the Seattle area rose compared to last year for the second month in a row, by 1.7%

Is it a streak? Well, not really.

Seattle did outpace an index tracking home prices in the top 10 U.S. residential markets, which posted year-over-year price gains of 1.5% in September, according to the latest numbers from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Prices Index.

Among those markets, though, home price growth around Seattle outran only New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

Month over month, home prices around Seattle fell by 0.3% in September, according to the index, which lags by two months.

Nationally, S&P Managing Director Craig Lazzara said in a statement, he saw “reassuring” trends after a long period of decelerating gains in home prices.

When adjusted for season, national home prices in September were rising 0.4% month-over-month — faster than they were in August.

“It is, of course, too soon to say whether this month marks an end to the deceleration or is merely a pause in the longer-term trend,” he said.

Among the nation’s top 20 housing markets, only one — San Francisco — saw a year-over-year price decline in September.

For the fourth month in a row, Phoenix saw the fastest year-over-year price increases, at 6%. Elsewhere, cities in the southeast, including Charlotte, Tampa and Atlanta, also saw price growth of more than 4%.