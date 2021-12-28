After a red-hot summer, Seattle-area home prices were roughly flat for the third straight month in October, continuing the recent slowdown in the local housing market that could last at least through the colder months.

Still, that doesn’t mean homes are becoming more affordable.

Home prices in the Seattle area rose seventh-fastest in the country in October, behind Phoenix, Tampa, Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas and San Diego, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released Tuesday. The index lags by two months and monitors a three-month rolling average of home prices in parts of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

“The slowing of home prices is most notable in colder and more expensive areas, as well as middle-tier priced homes where homebuyers may have less wiggle room in their budgets,” CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp said in a statement.

More affordable homes “are still in higher demand as entry-level buyers and investors continue to compete for the very limited supply,” Hepp said.

Home price growth is slowing down nationwide. Prices were up 19.1% nationally in October from a year earlier, slightly lower than the 19.7% jump the previous month. Fourteen of the 20 cities Case-Shiller tracks saw a similar trend, with price growth slowing down from the previous month in October.

The recent stagnation is typical in the fall and winter months, but still marks a sharp shift from the summer, when Seattle reported its highest-ever year-to-year price jumps. Home prices in the Seattle area ticked up 0.6% from September to October, which was slightly higher than 0.4% the previous month but still far below the 3% to 5% monthly jumps this spring, according to the index.

Zoom out, and the price jumps are still staggering. Seattle-area home prices are up 22.8% from October 2020, according to the index. That’s lower than the record-high spikes this summer, but a bigger year-to-year jump than at any point in 2020 or in the runup to the Great Recession.

Housing prices have climbed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by competition among buyers and ultra-low interest rates. Nationally, prices have outpaced the pre-recession peak in 2006 by 48.3%, according to the Case-Shiller index.

More competition is likely to return in the Seattle area in the spring, typically the market’s busiest season. The big question for would-be homebuyers is whether the spring will be as frenzied as the last two years, with frequent bidding wars, all-cash offers and price growth that felt out of control.

A bigger supply of homes for sale or an increase in interest rates could ease competition. Even so, some buyers will simply be priced out of buying a home entirely.

Last month, the median King County home sold for $820,000, according to separate data released by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. In Seattle, the median home sold for $850,000.

Zillow Senior Economist Kwame Donaldson predicts that growth in prices will continue to slow this winter, but prices will stay high because of a combination of low unemployment, few homes for sale and a wave of millennials trying to become homeowners.

Hepp said Tuesday’s data suggests prices will continue to rise next year, though not as dramatically as in 2021.

“Unfortunately, the rate of home price growth will be limiting for many young buyers who have yet to accumulate sufficient equity gains, and an expected increase in mortgage rates next year will present further challenges,” Hepp said.