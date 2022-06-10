Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has vetoed a recently passed bill that would have required landlords to report the rent they charge, an effort by the Seattle City Council to gather better data about the local rental market that property owners decried as onerous and invasive.

The council passed the bill late last month with a 5-4 vote, meaning it is unlikely to override the mayor’s veto.

The bill would have required landlords to twice a year report the rent and other fees they charge for each rental unit, plus other details such as square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and whether the house or apartment is occupied.

Supporters said the data was essential to inform city policies affecting growth, displacement and affordable housing, and was not a burden on landlords.

Landlord groups said it would require property owners to share proprietary information, and the head of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington raised questions about the accuracy of the data the city would gather.

In a letter to the city clerk Friday, Harrell wrote that he didn’t believe the policy would be effective and said it would be expensive to implement “with no funding source identified.”

City staff had estimated that the program could cost $2 million to $5 million as the city faces an expected budget shortfall, Harrell wrote.

“I have asked Executive Departments to identify significant budget reductions for 2023 and 2024. I cannot support moving forward with an expensive new program that is unlikely to achieve its stated aims and has no clear source of funding to pay for it.”

Instead of mandatory reporting, Harrell favors an optional program for landlords.

He wrote Friday that he was “calling on private industry to establish a replacement to the now-shuttered Dupre + Scott Apartment Advisors, which was a trusted source that tracked rental housing locally.”

In response, Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Tammy Morales, who sponsored the bill, said they were disappointed.

“Rejecting this law seems to be a victory for landlords unwilling to share data and a loss for those seeking data to make informed decisions on preserving and expanding affordable housing in our city,” Pedersen said in a statement

Morales said relying on private industry for data “would provide us with incomplete, voluntary data that would cost money every time we seek it.”