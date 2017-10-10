The Army bought 435 acres there for farmland during World War II, and added over 20 warehouses to use during the war.

The U.S. government on Tuesday announced it is unloading a 129-acre property in Auburn that houses various federal offices, 73 years after the Army purchased the land during World War II.

It’s not yet clear what the General Services Administration will do with the Auburn Federal Complex along 15th Street Southwest — in the past, it’s sold adjacent parts of the area for private development and donated other chunks of the complex for public purposes like a park and school bus depot.

The property is roughly three times the size of Capitol Hill’s Volunteer Park. Right now, it houses the GSA’s regional headquarters, a Social Security Administration building, warehouses and other structures. Those tenants would be moved somewhere, though the exact location is still being determined, the GSA said.

The Army bought 435 acres there for farmland during World War II, and added over 20 warehouses to use during the war. The GSA took ownership of 177 acres there in 1962 and the rest was sold to private developers. Then the GSA footprint shrunk in the 1990s after it gave some of the land to the city of Auburn.

The GSA said it’s “disposing” of the property after looking at the costs of maintaining the land and the aging buildings there. It’s part of a larger effort that began during the Obama administration; in the last five years, the feds have gotten rid of nearly 1,000 properties with an estimated value of over $300 million.