Facebook will buy REI’s so-new-it’s-never-been-used Bellevue campus for nearly $368 million, the social media giant announced today.

The move further consolidates Facebook’s Eastside mini-empire in the upscale, multiuse Spring District east of I-405. Before the acquisition of the 400,000-square-foot REI offices, Facebook was already on track to occupy nearly 850,000 square feet in three Spring District buildings.

The company, which opened its first Puget Sound office in 2010 with three engineers, now employs more than 5,000 local workers in dozens of locations in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond, placing it neck-and-neck with Google for the title of the area’s largest out-of-town tech employer. The Seattle area is home to Facebook’s second-largest office footprint, after its Menlo Park headquarters.

“Our growth over the last decade is a testament to the thriving community and immense talent pool that has welcomed us with open arms,” said Nick Raby, Facebook’s director of North American real estate, in a statement. “This purchase doubles downs on our investment in Bellevue and our commitment to the Pacific Northwest.”

The deal signals that there is “no single approach” for white-collar employers envisioning the future of office space as work-from-home regimes stretch into their seventh month, said Greg Johnson, the CEO of Spring District developer Wright Runstad & Company.

REI decided to let its three-building Spring District campus go after the pandemic battered sales, leading the outdoor equipment retailer to conclude that it couldn’t afford not to sell the space. The company’s work-from-home program also proved to be surprisingly successful, said Ben Steele, REI’s chief customer officer. REI will rely more heavily on remote work and smaller satellite offices.

Other employers have doubled down on offices. Amazon recently announced it plans to occupy nearly 2.75 million square feet of Bellevue office space by 2025. And for Facebook — which expects half its employees to work remotely by the end of the decade — “the company’s offices are still vitally important to help accommodate anticipated growth and meet the needs of our employees that need or prefer to work from campus,” said spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

This story will be updated.