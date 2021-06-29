What a difference just two years can make.

Around this time in 2019, Seattle-area home prices had dipped and price growth nationwide was slowing.

Cut to 2021: Seattle has clocked another month of the third-fastest jump in prices in the nation, as home prices here and across the country climbed at a record-breaking pace.

The cost of single-family homes in the Seattle metro area climbed 20.2% in April from the same time a year earlier, the region’s biggest-ever 12-month leap, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released Tuesday.

Among major metro areas, only Phoenix and San Diego saw quicker year-over-year growth. Prices there jumped 22.3% and 21.6%, respectively. Prices are up in all 20 metro areas the index tracks.

For more than a year, a flood of buyer demand, a tight supply of homes and super-low interest rates have fueled wild growth in the housing market. While there are some recent signs buyer demand could finally be slipping, things were still red-hot in April. (The Case-Shiller index lags by two months.)

Prices climbed faster in Seattle than nationwide, even as national costs jumped 14.6%, “literally the highest reading in more than 30 years of S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data,” said S&P Managing Director Craig Lazzara in a statement.

Advertising

The index reports a three-month rolling average of home prices. The data reflects prices across parts of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Seattle’s sizzling housing market hasn’t hit everyone equally, with many people priced out and first-time buyers facing heartbreak as they try to compete with home-shoppers ready to lay down large amounts of cash and waive protections.

The toughest markets have been outside the city of Seattle, particularly in Pierce County. This spring, buyers looked north, too.

In April and May, home prices were up 17% to 22% year-over-year in parts of Snohomish and Pierce counties, compared with jumps between 9% and 11% in Seattle, according to Zillow.

“The new leaders are mostly towns all over Snohomish County, from Snohomish itself to Mill Creek, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Bothell,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker in a statement.

Just how long can all this last? CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp predicts price increases will stay in the double digits through the rest of this year.