For months, Seattle-area home prices have been teetering between growth and decline.

They just dropped over the edge.

Median home prices in May dipped 1.2% from 12 months earlier, the first negative change in a major city in a number of years, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data.

“Whether negative YOY rates of change spread to other cities remains to be seen,” said Philip Murphy, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement. “For now, there is still substantial diversity in local trends.”

Nationwide, home prices have been slowing their gains for the past year – even in the Southwest, where the market is growing fastest. Las Vegas, which overtook Seattle as the nation’s hottest housing market last June, saw gains of 6.4%, still a slight decline over last year.

But an overall fall in Seattle-area prices masks the trend that north and south of Seattle, the market is only getting hotter. In Tacoma and Pierce County, median house prices rose 7.3% in June from 12 months earlier, according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. (The Case-Shiller index lags by one month and is a composite of prices in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.)

And prices in Kitsap and Skagit County both posted double-digit price increases, rivaling growth in the ritzy Seattle suburbs of Bellevue and Mercer Island, according to the same data.

Nationwide, the Case-Shiller index showed gains of 3.4% over the past 12 months. Growth is slowing because “buyers are no longer willing to pay any price,” said Zillow economist Matthew Speakman, in a statement.

Buyers, he said, “took a breather … The fact that buyers – and prices – slowed their roll right through the middle of home-buying season indicates just how few homes are on the market.” And, he said, high land and labor costs mean builders aren’t putting up inexpensive homes fast enough to woo first-time buyers.