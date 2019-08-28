The Vancouver, B.C.-based developer Burrard Group said Wednesday it will partner with the nonprofit Low Income Housing Institute to build 41 tiny homes — one for each story of its soon-to-be-completed luxury condominium tower, Nexus, in South Lake Union.

The Low Income Housing Institute is the financial manager of Seattle’s nine tiny house villages, part of the city’s front line in the fight against homelessness. The villages of small individual dwellings, advocates say, get residents off the street while they’re waiting for spots in affordable housing.

“On behalf of the homeowners of this building, we’re proud and excited to establish this partnership,” said Burrard Group CEO Christian Chan in an interview.

The tiny homes will be in either South Lake Union, the Central District or both, Chan said, depending on city approvals.

From its Minor Avenue perch, Nexus residents have views of the Olympics, the Space Needle, South Lake Union and Mount Rainier. The building is 94% pre-sold, with remaining units ranging from $350,000 for a studio to $2.75 million for a three-bedroom.

The Burrard Group will build the homes and hire artists to paint the exteriors, Chan said.

“We strongly believe in the power of arts and culture to feed the soul — that should extend beyond people who live in buildings like Nexus,” Chan said. In January, the Chan family foundation donated $40 million to build a new public art museum in Vancouver.

In April, the Burrard Group bought the Low Income Housing Institute’s Belltown headquarters for $8.75 million. Burrard plans to site a 120-unit apartment building there, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported in April.

The Low Income Housing Institute has been embroiled in a months-long dispute with tenants in three of its tiny home communities, in Georgetown, Othello and Northlake. The activist group Nickelsville, which manages the communities, say tenants shouldn’t be required to meet regularly with case managers, as the institute mandates.

The Low Income Housing Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.