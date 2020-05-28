Buyers of single-family homes overcame the obstacles of the coronavirus shutdown and managed to clinch more deals last week than in the comparable week of 2019. The pace of sales was more than double the recent low point at the end of March.

New listings, after bouncing off early April lows, remain at a three-week plateau that’s still significantly below May 2019 levels as the region heads into a season that typically brings a surge in home sales.

