Pending sales of homes have recovered to 95% of year-ago levels in the Seattle metro area and the rest of the region covered by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. But new listings still lag far behind the prior year’s level, which could signal a crunch in inventory as the traditional season for strong home sales warms up.

