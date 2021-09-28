We know Seattle’s housing market is hot, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?

The monthly release of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index compares national home price growth to price increases in 20 major cities. For more than a year, Seattle has ranked somewhere in the top three cities for fastest-climbing prices.

The index lags by two months and includes parts of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties in its measure of the Seattle area.

Below is the national average and individual home price changes in 10 major cities over the past five years. Read more about the changes locally here.