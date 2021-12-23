The building housing the restaurant China Harbor, perched over Lake Union along a row of marinas and houseboats, was closed last week after structural damage was discovered.

“The structural damage posed an immediate threat to the safety of the occupants,” said a spokesperson for Seattle’s building department.

Crews are working on repairs after columns in the building shifted and separated slightly from the rest of the structure, according to city records and engineers who have reviewed the building. The city says more analysis is needed to determine the cause and full scope of the problem.

The damage appeared to take place in the early hours of Dec. 13, when three of the building’s supporting columns shifted away from the rest of the structure, according to city records and an engineer hired by the swimming school that leases the building’s ground-floor pool.

“There is video of this event happening with no apparent cause, other than structural failure,” wrote James Fackler, a city inspector, in a report last week.

Security camera footage from the school captured a loud sound and a cloud of what appears to be dust around 3:12 a.m. Later that morning, school staff noticed damage and notified the city, said Scott Gordon, president of Safe N Sound Swimming.

Advertising

A city inspector as well as an engineer hired by the building owner and another engineer hired by the swim school visited the building. The landlord’s engineer noted that “bases of the steel support columns (along the southern side of the building adjacent to the [lower level] pool) have been damaged and shifted from their original placement,” according to the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections (SDCI). Reached by phone, the engineer declined to comment.

The cause of the damage is still unclear. The city is “not in a position to say why it occurred,” SDCI spokesperson Bryan Stevens said.

The Seattle Fire Department issued a notice of violation after inspecting the building Tuesday, but declined to comment on the nature of the violation while the case was open.

The prominent local building once housed the Seattle Elks and is now a fixture for regular dance nights and private events, as well as the restaurant and the swim school that has operated there for more than two decades. Constructed in 1962, the building is owned by China Sun.

Building manager Lo Yu Sun said the closure was temporary and part of the building could reopen soon, perhaps next week. “They just want to make sure all is safe,” he said.

Advertising

The city has requested Sun submit an engineer’s evaluation of the building and permit applications for needed repairs by Jan. 18.

China Harbor Restaurant apologized to customers in a Facebook post for the closure during the holiday season.

“We are reaffirming here the shutdown has nothing to do with our restaurant and space,” the restaurant said. “We are working with our landlord and the city day and night. Hopefully and soon enough, once the city gives the green light, we will be reopening and with a warm and safe environment again.”

Gordon, from the swim school, said he’s not sure when his business may reopen.

“The concern for us is I don’t know what that looks like yet. I’ve got little kids in there … It’s got to be a safe environment for them,” he said. The company has about 30 mostly part-time employees.

“We just survived COVID,” he said. “I still feel a little bit in shock.”

Advertising

The city and an engineer who reviewed the building emphasized that reviews of the damage are still underway and the severity of the damage is still unknown.

“This building could stand for years and years the way it is, or not. It’s a precautionary step to not have people at risk until we know more,” said Michael Leonard, an engineer Gordon hired. (Leonard reviewed the building last week, but is not the primary engineer on the project.)

After visiting the building, Leonard wrote in an email to Gordon that “visual observations show that at least three of the steel wide-flange columns along the south wall have moved laterally outward, up to one inch, at their base and separated from the ground floor slab.”

That movement of the columns “pushed the window wall outward at each column location where the shift occurred,” Leonard wrote.

Leonard noted “significant corrosion” at the base of one column. That type of corrosion can be caused by exposure to moisture and humidity, he said in an interview.

Sponsored

The damage appears to be localized to only part of the building, though inspections are still underway, Stevens said. Shoring to support the lower level began Friday, according to SDCI.

The city is “mindful of the floating homes/vessels adjacent to the building,” but has not required them to relocate, Stevens said.

Building closures like this “come up infrequently, but are typically tied to some sort of event, such as a landslide or earthquake,” Stevens said. “Maintenance of buildings [is] the responsibility of the owner.”