WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission voted Tuesday to create a task force to look at the short-term rental draft code, rather than immediately approving controversial new limits on rentals like those listed on Airbnb.

Chelan Community Development Director Jim Brown said the task force will include:

* Three people in support of the short-term rental industry

* Three people in support of new regulations

* One member of the Chelan County Planning Commission

They will have three months to try to find a middle road between issues, such as allowing existing short-term rentals to remain as nonconforming uses.

County commissioners this month considered new restrictions on short-term rentals. The regulations could have cut back on the number of homes and cabins available to tourists in sought-after areas near Leavenworth and Lake Chelan.

Some locals say the uptick in rentals brought noise and parking issues to their neighborhoods and squeezed the area’s housing market. Rental owners say their properties are vital to the area’s tourism-dependent economy.

The proposed regulations would have limited rentals in unincorporated areas of the county, leaving out cities like Leavenworth, which set their own rules. About 1,200 rentals operate in unincorporated areas of Chelan County, up from 76 in 2014, according to a consultant hired by the county.

Countywide, short-term rentals make up about 7% of the housing stock. In the ZIP code including Leavenworth, the rentals make up nearly 16% of the housing stock, the consultant found.

Short-term rental owners argued many of those houses are vacation homes that would otherwise sit empty much of the year.

Similar debates have played out across the country as sites like VRBO and Airbnb draw travelers away from traditional hotels and into residential neighborhoods.

In Chelan County, hundreds of people weighed in.

The commission wanted to extend the decision on the code because of the amount of testimony submitted, Brown said.

“We received approximately 470 additional written comments over the holiday weekend and holidays themselves, and that created a significant amount of documentation to wade through,” he said.

Raminta Hanzelka, who owns a rental in the Chiwawa River Pines area north of Leavenworth, said convening the task force is “a step in the right direction.”

“We’re willing to comply with permitting. We’re willing to comply with any regulations of nuisances. We’re just not OK with shutting down all these people’s livelihoods because you don’t want a short-term rental next to you,” Hanzelka said.

Stan Winters, a supporter of limiting short-term rentals, said he was “extremely disappointed.” Winters, who lives a few miles outside Leavenworth in Peshastin, said the county has hosted many meetings about potential regulations in recent years.

“There’s nothing else they’re going to uncover in three months,” he said. “That’s why we elect people: to make those decisions.”

The commission has not decided who will participate in the task force, but Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert is taking the lead. Bugert said his district, which includes Leavenworth, has been the most affected by this issue.

The commission was not able to extend a moratorium on existing or expanded short-term rentals during the meeting on Tuesday because a public hearing needed to occur, Brown said. The commission scheduled a public hearing on the moratorium for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12. They plan to extend the moratorium by six months.

The resolution on Jan. 12 would also create an exception for the 45 lawfully permitted short-term rentals in the Manson Urban Growth Area, Brown said. Manson created a short-term rental permit process several years ago that the county manages.

Heidi Groover: hgroover@seattletimes.com

Tony Buhr of The Wenatchee World