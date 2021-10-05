The Northwest Carpenters Union said late Tuesday it had reached a new contract agreement with the Associated General Contractors that will put several thousand striking carpenters back on the job Wednesday pending a vote on the deal.

Union members have been on strike since Sept. 16, with rotating pickets at some major projects in Seattle and on the Eastside. Leading up to the strike, union members rejected four previous contract proposals put forward by union leadership.

Carpenters who voted no on previous deals said the agreements did not do enough to boost pay and benefits as the cost of living in the Seattle area skyrockets.

Current carpenter wages range from $46.92 to $48.42 an hour. The last rejected offer would have increased pay by about $9.40 per hour over the course of four years, along with increases in benefits.

Members who rejected the deal called for a $15 total increase over three years and better parking pay to cover the high costs of parking near their job sites. Some members walked out in wildcat strikes.

In a statement on its website Tuesday, the union said the new deal includes a $10.02 “total package” increase over three years, retroactive pay dating back to June 1 and a 50-cent increase in the parking reimbursement in some areas of Seattle. The bargaining committee “got everything available to our membership,” the statement said. “There is nothing left on the table.”

The union said it would discuss details of the new agreement in a news conference Wednesday morning. The deal allows members to return to work for now, until the contract is voted on.

Although a majority of union members voted to authorize the strike last month, many of the union’s 12,000 members have not walked off the job because they work at job sites governed by no-strike agreements. Those include high-profile sites, such as Sound Transit light-rail lines. Instead, those carpenters have paid toward a strike fund for their colleagues.