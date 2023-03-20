The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have reverberated across Seattle’s housing market — from hopes that bank instability could put the brakes on interest rate hikes to concerns about deeper slowdown if economic turmoil spreads.

As the full impact continues to unfold, economists and lenders have been monitoring the market to see how the bank collapses could shift interest rates, home prices and buyer demand. Likewise, home shoppers are trying to unravel the potential implication for their loan applications and homebuying prospects.

Consultations with new borrowers now include questions about whether bank failures could lead to lower mortgage rates, said Nikki Benson, who manages a CrossCountry Mortgage branch in Bothell.

“I haven’t noticed a slowdown in the past week, but I have noticed a lot of questions,” Benson said.

It may be a bit too early to answer many questions in real estate markets, but experts are eyeing two possible scenarios for the Seattle area.

In one, strapped home shoppers may see relief: The Fed could slow down the rate hikes it has used to try to quell inflation, and that could ripple out to lower mortgage rates and help homebuyers’ budgets. The central bank is set to meet this week. Some expect the Fed could approve a quarter-percentage-point rate hike, while others project no change, CNBC reports.

The Fed has raised rates eight times over the last year to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%, up from less than 1% in early 2022.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement last week he believes banking instability means the Fed “cannot be so aggressive” in raising rates. (While the Federal Reserve does not directly set interest rates on mortgages and the two don’t always move in the same direction, its rate hikes influence mortgage rates.)

In the week after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, average 30-year mortgage rates dropped slightly from 6.8% to 6.5%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Homebuyers, lenders and economists took notice.

When rates are down, people can afford more house for the same dollar, Benson said. But rates can swing wildly. “We’re watching on a daily basis,” she said. “The market has been very volatile.”

Mortgage rates dropped below 3% in the early years of the pandemic, allowing well-off homebuyers to afford high Seattle home prices with lower monthly payments. But the market has cooled quickly since rates began to rise last summer. In February, the number of pending home sales in King County was down 23% from a year earlier. Single-family home prices were down 7%.

Rate-sensitive buyers have been locked out of searching for a home, said Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr. A decline in mortgage rates “creates an opportunity for some buyers to get off the sidelines.”

The other scenario shows a slower Seattle housing market.

In tech-reliant cities like Seattle, where home prices have already cooled fast, ongoing banking instability combined with tech layoffs could spook some homebuyers and sellers. Worried home shoppers could pause their searches. More sellers could decide not to list and wait instead to see how the market shakes out. Those moves could further stifle home sales and prices.

Even as regulators rush to stabilize banks, some buyers may wonder if “these are just sort of the first cracks in the financial crisis system that could turn into pushing home values down further,” Marr said. “You don’t want to buy a home right before it’s about to crash in value.”

“There’s a psychological process by which fear can spread,” Marr said.

If both trends play out at once — declining rates paired with economic anxiety — luxury neighborhoods where buyers often rely on stock portfolios could see prices cool off while more affordable areas see more competition, said Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow.

“I’d expect the Eastside to go a bit slower, but I might expect Shoreline to just charge ahead” in that scenario, Olsen said.

Still, Olsen said she became less worried about a severe tech downturn once federal regulators stepped in to shore up SVB customers.

In the longer term, banking instability could have other effects. Some wonder if banks facing new scrutiny could tighten lending standards, but outlooks are mixed. Policies at larger banks “very well could” trickle down to average homebuyers, Benson said. But with delinquency and foreclosure rates still low, Marr said he “wouldn’t assume that that would be the immediate consequence.”

The Fed’s next steps will play a big role in how the housing market changes — or doesn’t — as a result of the SVB failure, as will a factor that is harder to measure: buyer sentiment. For now, uncertainty lingers.

“All of us are kind of figuring out what this means,” Olsen said.