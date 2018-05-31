JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defense contractor plans to invest $100 million in Mississippi to test and make military radars.

Raytheon Co. of Waltham, Massachusetts, says it will expand its 660-worker facility in the Mississippi town of Forest, adding a 50,000 square-foot (4,600 square-meter) building.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft said the expansion will initially create 30 jobs, potentially adding 45 over the next five years.

The state is giving Raytheon $3 million to prepare the site and upgrade infrastructure, plus $1 million to train workers.

Craft says jobs qualify for incentives rebating some worker income taxes to the company. That requires Raytheon pay at least $34,275 annually. Raytheon could get more than $400,000 over 10 years.

Scott County will provide a tax break cutting property taxes by two thirds. Its value was unknown Thursday.

This story has been corrected to show the value of property tax incentive is not $400,000 but unknown at this time.