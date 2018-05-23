NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $41.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $162.8 million, or $1.97 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.18 billion.

Ralph Lauren shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 2 percent. The stock has climbed 71 percent in the last 12 months.

