Rad Power Bikes has asked some customers to stop riding over safety concerns with its tires.

The Seattle-based electric bike company sent a notice to owners of the RadWagon 4, its latest cargo electric bike that has been on the market since May 2020. Some bikes may have a defect that causes the tires to pop and, in turn, could cause the rider to lose control and fall.

“We are so sorry to interrupt your ride, but we have an important update about your ebike,” the company wrote in the notice sent earlier this month. “Your RadWagon 4 may require replacement parts before it is safe to ride the bike again.”

The RadWagon 4 features “never before seen” tires that are smaller and wider and built specifically for this model of cargo bike. Rad Power recommends customers don’t replace the tires with any third-party product. The company is offering complimentary parts and services, but it expects it may take two to three months to produce, inspect and ship new tires.

“We understand that you may rely on your RadWagon 4 for transportation and are sorry for this inconvenience,” the company wrote to customers.

Rad Power Bikes declined to answer questions about how many customers are affected by the notice.

This is the second time the company has recently alerted customers to safety concerns with the tires on the RadWagon 4.

In August, it asked any customers who had purchased that model after June 1 to stop riding. At that time, the company said, it was investigating a potential assembly issue that could cause damage to the tires. Any issues would likely occur in the first 60 days of riding the bike.

Earlier this month, Rad Power Bikes expanded the scope of the warning and asked all riders using the RadWagon 4 to check their tires. “After further investigation, we identified another tire quality issue,” the company wrote.

Bikes with smooth tires are not affected by the notice but riders using bikes with ribbed tires should stop riding immediately, the company said this month.

The company’s other bike models and earlier versions of the RadWagon are not affected by this notice. The RadWagon 4 costs $1,599.

Rad Power Bikes announced a $154 million funding round in October, bringing its total funding since it was founded in 2007 to more than $329 million.

“Replacing cars requires innovative solutions,” founder and CEO Mike Radenbaugh said in a statement announcing the new investment. “We obsess over our customers and how our bikes and accessories can best fit into their daily lives.”