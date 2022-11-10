NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.72 to $72.
The casino operator’s third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Bumble Inc., up $2.10 to $23.03.
The online dating service reported strong third-quarter earnings.
RingCentral Inc., up $8.54 to $36.90.
The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Dutch Bros. Inc., up $6.53 to $35.72.
The drive-thru coffee chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.
ZipRecuriter Inc., up $2.39 to $16.96
The online employment marketplace raised its revenue forecast for the year.
NuVasive Inc., up 22 cents to $37.75.
The medical device maker cut its earnings and revenue forecast for the year.
Cano Health Inc., down $1.16 to $2.18.
The chain of primary care medical centers reported a much bigger third-quarter loss than analysts expected.
Rackspace Technology Inc., up $1.56 to $5.92.
The cloud computing company beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.