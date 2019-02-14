BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a racketeering lawsuit that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline filed against environmental groups and activists.
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners sued Greenpeace, BankTrack and Earth First for up to $1 billion in August 2017. The company alleged the groups worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline that’s now shipping oil from North Dakota to Illinois.
U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson last year dismissed Earth First and BankTrack as defendants. He’s now granted motions to dismiss Greenpeace and individually named defendants.
Wilson says there’s no evidence of a coordinated criminal enterprise.
Greenpeace says it’s a victory for “everyone who has ever stood up against powerful corporate interests.”
ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company is disappointed and reviewing its options.