Seattle data storage technology company Qumulo has raised an additional $125 million from venture capital investors, it said Thursday.

The company has now raised about $351 million in six rounds of funding since it was founded in 2012. Qumulo said investors in the latest round — BlackRock, Highland Capital Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Kleiner Perkins and Amity Ventures — valued the company at more than $1.2 billion.

The company sells its technology to businesses and organizations to help them manage large volumes of digital data. Customers include the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, fossil fuels giant Shell and automaker Hyundai among many others across a range of industries.

Qumulo has 315 employees and more than 40 job openings. It declined to disclose its revenues and is not yet profitable, a spokesperson said.