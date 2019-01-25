LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has urged people to seek “common ground,” in remarks being seen as a veiled reference to the toxic debate surrounding Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Though her remarks were similar to her Christmas Day address, the timing of her decision to revisit them Thursday is important.
British lawmakers last week threw out the divorce deal Prime Minister Theresa May had struck with the EU, and attempts to find a replacement have been gridlocked.
In her speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Sandringham Women’s Institute, the monarch urged people to respect other points of view and suggested “coming together to seek out the common ground and never losing sight of the bigger picture.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing pilotless air taxi lifts off the ground, but there is no rush to catch a ride WATCH
- Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax would cost Jeff Bezos $4.1 billion in first year
- Amazon tests delivery robots in Snohomish County WATCH
- Nordstrom to close two full-line stores in Virginia and Florida
- Q&A: How new law, federal shutdown can impact tax season
The queen remains publicly neutral and does not express her views.