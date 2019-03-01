MONTREAL (AP) — The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers.
Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges had appealed a ruling that found the companies chose profits over the health of their customers.
Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called Friday’s appellate court decision a complete victory for victims.
In June 2015, Quebec Superior Court Justice Brian Riordan ordered the companies to make payments of more than $15 billion Canadian (US$11 billion) to smokers who either fell ill or were addicted. At the time, the ruling was believed to be the biggest class action award in Canadian history.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing tanker jets grounded due to tools and debris left during manufacturing
- Amazon abandons plan to occupy huge downtown Seattle office building
- Heads up for Boeing's new 777X and 797 airplanes
- Amazon aims to save packaging, reduce emissions with designated delivery day
- Lowe's pulls the plug on upscale online play, laying off 175 in Kirkland
The three companies argued their customers knew the risks of smoking.