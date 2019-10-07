Kevin Delaney, the editor-in-chief of Quartz and one of the digital publication’s co-founders, is stepping down as part of a shake-up of the company’s leadership.

Quartz announced the change Monday, adding that another of its co-founders, Zach Seward, had become the chief executive officer. Delaney had previously shared that role with Jay Lauf, the publisher, who was named chairman of the company Monday. Katie Weber, previously the chief commercial officer, was elevated to president in the series of moves.

The job of editor-in-chief was left open, with Quartz saying it was looking for a new one. Delaney will leave his role at the end of the month and remain an adviser to the company.

Billed by Quartz as a cordial transition, the leadership changes nonetheless raised questions about a company that sustained losses this year as it moves away from its reliance on advertising toward a business model based on paid subscriptions.

The moves represented the first major turnover at the site, which covers business news, since it was sold last year by its founder, Atlantic Media, to Uzabase, a Japanese financial intelligence company. At the time, the announced sale price was between $75 million and $110 million. Uzabase, which also owns the business news aggregator NewsPicks, said it bought Quartz to expand its overseas news operation.

In a digital news landscape littered with failed startups and legacy outlets that have struggled or failed to make the transition away from the printed page, Quartz was a rare thing: a recognizable digital-news brand, built from the ground up.

It debuted in 2012 with around 20 journalists and established a niche catering to readers interested in the intersection of the business and tech worlds at a time when the tech industry was rising to its current place of influence. With a global perspective, it offers six editions of its core site: Quartz, Quartz at Work, Quartz Africa, Quartz India, the lifestyle and wellness site Quartzy and the chart-driven Atlas.

Quartz averages roughly 20 million unique views per month, with nearly half coming from outside the United States, according to internal reporting.