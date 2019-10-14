Can new 5G mobile networks deliver wireless Internet service that’s fast and reliable enough to challenge cable companies in the home broadband market?

That question could be answered relatively soon. As 5G network roll-outs become more widespread, delivering broadband to homes is considered one of the most promising potential businesses for this new technology beyond smartphones.

And companies are lining up to compete. San Diego’s Qualcomm said Monday that more than 30 electronics firms that make 5G gear for homes will use its modem chips and radio frequency filters, amplifiers and antenna modules for products released next year.

The companies include Inseego, Netgear, LG, Linksys, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Panasonic and ZTE.

“The widespread adoption of our modem-to-antenna solution translates into enhanced fixed broadband services and additional opportunities to utilize 5G network infrastructure for broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments,” said Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s president, in a statement.

Called fixed wireless broadband, 5G home broadband aims to deliver gigabit per second wireless Internet from a 5G cell tower to a receiver in a home – solving the “last mile” problem of digging up streets to install fiber optic lines to achieve similar speeds.

Verizon rolled out its 5G Home service in parts of four cities last year, and it plans to expand to an additional 30 cities as it installs 5G technology across the country. AT&T and other network operators are also working on offering a 5G broadband to homes.

Verizon’s 5G Home – which costs $50 a month with a wireless plan – promises 300 megabits per second speeds. It uses an earlier version of 5G technology, though the company is expected to upgrade as it expands 5G coverage.

For 5G Home customers, Verizon supplies the in-home gear. But the industry is moving toward self-installed, plug-and-play equipment for home broadband, according to Qualcomm.

5G taps mid-range airwaves as well as millimeter wave frequencies to deliver fast speeds, reduced transmission lag times and better reliability.

Mid-range bands are relatively sturdy but don’t deliver the same speeds as millimeter wave. The drawback to millimeter wave is it doesn’t travel very far before the signal degrades, and it is susceptible to blockage from trees and even rain.

Qualcomm last month announced improvements to its 5G antenna technologies that will allow millimeter wave to travel up to a mile from a cell tower in unobstructed rural neighborhoods.

In suburban neighborhoods with vegetation, the upgraded antenna can pick up millimeter wave signals about two-thirds of a mile from the tower, according to Qualcomm.

The 30-plus fixed wireless access device makers are using Qualcomm’s s X55 5G modem and RF front end system. The chips support both mid-band frequencies and millimeter wave.