DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways says it suffered a $69 million loss this year off revenue of $11.5 billion amid a boycott of Doha by four Arab nations.
The carrier made the announcement in a statement Tuesday, over a year after the boycott saw Qatar Airways locked out the airspace of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Qatar Airways also adjusted its profit in 2017 to $766 million off revenue of $10.7 billion.
The airline’s chief executive, Akbar al-Baker, said: “This turbulent year has inevitably had an impact on our financial results, which reflect the negative effect the illegal blockade has had on our airline.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing's head of communications stepping down
- What cardiologists think about the Apple Watch's heart-tracking feature
- Coca-Cola eyeing drinks infused with pot’s CBD
- Tempted to buy a new smartphone? Here’s how to save on an upgrade
- Glowing wrists and less privacy: Technology is changing corporate events
The four Arab nations are boycotting Doha in a political dispute. Mediation by Kuwait and the United States hasn’t managed to stop the boycott.