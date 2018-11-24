This week’s best business quotes cover money laundering regulations, business expense monitoring, paying workers after bankruptcy, and more.
“Maybe in some small way this could put a dent in the notion of parking or laundering money.”
John Manning, a RE/MAX broker in Ballard, on new Treasury rules requiring cash buyers of King County homes through LLCs to disclose their identity to officials.
“This is an amazing first step, but the goal is to keep the pressure on.”
Ann Marie Reinhart, who worked at Toys R Us for 29 years before its bankruptcy, on its private equity owners’ creation of a $20 million hardship fund for thousands of former workers left jobless and without severance.
“The python was a legitimate business purchase.”
Guido van Drunen, a principal in KPMG’s Forensic Advisory Services, citing an example of a business expense that had to be reviewed by a human, rather than artificial intelligence.
“She’s not part of the bro culture, and yet is not someone naive parachuting in from the outside.”
Leadership expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld on the appointment of Robyn Denholm as Tesla chairman.
“I’m a big believer in the free market. But we have to admit when the free market is not working.”
Comments by Apple CEO Time Cook in an Axios interview as he discussed tech regulation; the remarks contributed to a tech stock decline Monday.
