MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a contentious bill that raises the eligibility ages for state pensions by five years.
The Kremlin said Wednesday that Putin signed the bill that had been approved by both houses of parliament. The legislation raising the retirement age to 65 years for men and 60 years for women has angered Russians from across the political spectrum. It has triggered protests across the country and dented Putin’s popularity.
Older Russians fear that they won’t live long enough to collect benefits, while younger generations are worried that the move will limit their own employment opportunities.
Putin has defended the move, arguing that the age hike is necessary because rising life expectancies in Russia could exhaust the nation’s pension resources if the eligibility age remains the same.
Most Read Business Stories
- The next industry to be disrupted by technology: real estate
- City of Seattle fighting federal government's new 5G rules an 'unreasonable burden'
- Paul Allen being treated for cancer again: 'I plan on fighting this aggressively'
- Amazon switches from defense to offense, raising starting wage for its workers to $15 an hour
- NY Times: Trump got $413M from his dad, much from tax dodges