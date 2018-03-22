GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal authorities have conducted house searches and seized documents following claims by state-controlled defense contractor Ruag of possible criminal wrongdoing. The investigators are reportedly looking into allegations of shady business practices and bribery linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entourage.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said only that it opened a case for possible criminal mismanagement, misconduct in office, and violations of a law governing war material. Documentation and data storage devices were seized in the searches Thursday,

The Swiss daily Handelszeitung reported the prosecutors are investigating secretive business deals and possible bribery payments in connection with arms deals to Putin’s entourage.

The deals reportedly involved the transfer of handguns, sniper rifles and a targeting technology for a helicopter fleet used to fly Putin out of the Kremlin.