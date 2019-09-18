WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt all lawsuits against the company and its former directors, including members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The request is a standard ask for a company that’s filed for bankruptcy, as Purdue did this week in an effort to settle some 2,600 lawsuits it’s facing over its role in the national opioid crisis.

But it could get tricky when it comes to members of the Sackler family, who owns the company and have served on the board and as executives.

More than half the states have sued members of the wealthy family.

And several states have said they aren’t signing onto a tentative settlement but instead want to continue their lawsuits against Sackler family members.